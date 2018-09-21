BERNARD McGUIRK Halftime Interview, 9/20/2018

Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with Bernard McGuirk, co-host of “Bernie & Sid in the Morning” on WABC Radio in New York City. For several decades, Bernard was the executive producer of the “Imus in the Morning” radio show.

During his run with Imus, Bernard’s on-air presence was memorable for his quick wit, as well as his various characters, including “The Cardinal.”

Bernard and I talked about his time with Imus, his journey from his childhood in the Bronx, his work with Howard Stern, and his current show with Sid Rosenberg.

Enjoy!