SIOUX CITY AREA RANKS 164TH IN STOLEN VEHICLES PER CAPITA

Out of nearly 400 metro areas nationwide, only one Iowa community ranks in the top 40 for most stolen vehicles per capita.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau ranks Omaha-Council Bluffs as the 39th worst place in the country for rip-offs, with just over four-thousand vehicles stolen there last year.

The bureau’s Kristen Sleeth says older cars top the “Hot Wheels” list in Iowa and nationwide.

In Iowa, the Quad Cities area ranks 96th nationally, with more than one-thousand vehicles stolen last year, while the Des Moines metro placed 120th.

Sioux City ranks 164th and Cedar Rapids is 166th.

Last year’s top ten list of most-stolen 2017-model vehicles includes six cars, three pickup trucks and a van.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls places 284th, Iowa City is at 301, Ames ranks 335th and Dubuque places 351st.

There were 381 metro areas ranked in the report.

The most cars were stolen per capita in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while the fewest were taken in State College, Pennsylvania.

Radio Iowa