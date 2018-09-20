CRASH ON NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 35 CLAIMS ONE LIFE

The Wayne County Sheriff says one person is dead following a three vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 35 in Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office says three vehicles collided around 2pm four miles west of Wayne and two of those vehicles left the roadway, with one overturning in a ditch with both occupants being ejected.

One occupant, 40-year-old Corey Raatz of Meadow Grove, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

The names of the others involved in the accident or their injuries have not been released.

Highway 35 was closed both directions for approximately seven hours during the initial investigation of the crash.