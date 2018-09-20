BRIAR CLIFF STUDENTS CHECK OUT “HUMAN LIBRARY BOOKS”

Students at Briar Cliff University learned that the old adage “Don’t judge a book by its cover” also applies to people.

The students spent part of their Thursday speaking to 48 “human library books” about stereotypes and prejudices encountered in their lives.

Jenny Tobin, director of counseling services at Briar Cliff, helped organize the annual event:

Tobin says that dialogue gives the students a new understanding of other people and what they had to face:

Student Andy Geelan’s first stop was to chat with Rhonda Capron about her life experiences:

Capron says she wanted to have a dialogue about life lessons with the students:

It’s the third year Briar Cliff has held the “Human Library” event.