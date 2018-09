WOODBURY SUPERVISORS VOTE TO SAVE I-29 OVERPASSES

TWO BRIDGES THAT SPAN INTERSTATE 29 TO THE SOUTH OF SIOUX CITY NEAR SLOAN WILL BE RAISED HIGHER IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS INSTEAD OF BEING DEMOLISHED.

THAT DECISION WAS MADE TUESDAY BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WHO TURNED DOWN A PROPOSAL FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO PAY THE COUNTY THREE MILLION DOLLARS TO REMOVE THE TWO OVERPASSES THAT HAVE BEEN DAMAGED BY TRUCK TRAFFIC IN RECENT YEARS.

THE BOARD HELD A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE MATTER TUESDAY, AND COUNTY ENGINEER MARK NAHRA TOLD SUPERVISORS THAT PUBLIC INPUT SUPPORTED KEEPING THE OVERPASSES:

NAHRA SAYS COUNTY’S SECONDARY ROADS DEPARTMENT ALSO SUPPORTS KEEPING THE STRUCTURES IN PLACE OVER THE INTERSTATE:

SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT TOLD THE 50 OR SO PEOPLE GATHERED AT THE HEARING THAT HE ALSO WANTED TO KEEP THE OVERPASSES IN PLACE:

THE REST OF THE BOARD AGREED WITH DEWITT, AND THEY VOTED 5-0 ON A RESOLUTION TO HAVE THE IOWA D-O-T RAISE THE STRUCTURES HIGHER.

THAT WILL LIKELY TAKE PLACE IN EITHER 2020 OR 2021.