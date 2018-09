VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO HELP SPRUCE UP STONE PARK ON SATURDAY

You can help keep your local state park looking good by volunteering this weekend.

Saturday is Volunteer Day at Iowa’s 40 plus parks such as Sioux City’s Stone State Park.

Stone Park volunteers are asked to help on September 22nd from noon until 2pm, to remove invasive species and help clean up litter in the park.

You should bring gloves, water and bug spray.

Tools will be provided.

Stone Park is located at 5001 Talbot Road.