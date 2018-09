THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS HIGHWAY 35 WEST OF WAYNE WAS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FOLLOWING A MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT AROUND 2:10PM WEDNESDAY.

AN EYEWITNESS TOLD KSCJ NEWS THAT FOUR VEHICLES WERE INVOLVED AND THERE WAS DEBRIS ACROSS THE HIGHWAY.

THE WITNESS SAYS A JEEP WAS IN A DITCH AT THE ACCIDENT SCENE.

STATE TROOPERS ALONG WITH DEPUTIES FROM THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND AT LEAST TWO AMBULANCES RESPONDED TO THE ACCIDENT.

NO OTHER DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.