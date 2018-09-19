SUSPECT IN TIBBETTS MURDER PLEADS NOT GUILTY

The farmhand charged in the abduction and stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera entered his plea Wednesday at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa.

Rivera is charged in the killing of Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared while out for a run July 18th in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators recovered her body a month later in a cornfield.

Rivera is a Mexican national who has also been accused of being in the country illegally.

His trial is set for April 16th.