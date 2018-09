PURSUIT ENDS WITH SUSPECT VEHICLE CRASHING AT 6TH & HOEVEN

A PURSUIT OF A SUSPECT THAT BEGAN IN MORNINGSIDE AROUND 5PM WEDNESDAY ENDED AT 6TH AND HOEVEN WITH THE CRASH OF THE PURSUED VEHICLE AND INJURIES TO THE SUSPECT.

THE DRIVER OF THE SUSPECT VEHICLE WAS REPORTEDLY WANTED ON AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT AND REFUSED TO PULL OVER WHEN A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP.

THE PURSUIT OF THE PICK UP TRUCK WENT THROUGH PART OF MORNINGSIDE DOWN SOUTH FAIRMOUNT AND THEN WEST ON 6TH STREET WHERE IT ENDED WITH THE SUSPECT VEHICLE CRASHING.

THE SUSPECT REPORTEDLY TRIED TO RAM SEVERAL OTHER VEHICLES INCLUDING POLICE CARS IN THE PURSUIT, AND AT LEAST ONE OTHER VEHICLE WAS RUN OFF OF THE ROAD.

WE WILL HAVE MORE DETAILS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE.