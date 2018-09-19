IOWA FOOD GROUP TO REOPEN FORMER CHEROKEE TYSON FOODS PLANT

There’s more good economic news in Cherokee, Iowa.

A new company plans to re-open the former Tyson Foods plant there next January.

Cherokee Economic Development Director Bill Anderson says the newly formed Iowa Food Group will use the plant to process specialty beef, pork and poultry meat products.

Anderson says the company plans to hire about 100 employees at first, then add more as needed up to 500 workers.

Iowa Food Group plans a public announcement Thursday evening at 5pm at the Cherokee golf club and host a chamber coffee at the plant on Friday.

Job applications will be available there or at the Cherokee Chamber of Commerce office.

