NORTH HIGH STUDENTS HELP CANCER PATIENTS WITH HOMECOMING PROJECT

Students at Sioux City’s North High School are celebrating homecoming week by giving back to the community.

North High’s Rylie Maliszewski and her fellow students spent part of their afternoon on an annual service project for chemotherapy patients of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center:

The 40 students assembled 200 care packages for the cancer patients.

It’s the third year the school has made the bags for the patients.