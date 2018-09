LIGHTNING TO BLAME FOR HOUSE FIRE ON VIKING DRIVE

A LIGHTNING STRIKE WAS THE CAUSE OF A HOUSE FIRE TUESDAY MORNING IN THE 3300 BLOCK OF VIKING DRIVE.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE ROOF OF THE HOME WHEN THEY ARRIVED DURING A THUNDERSTORM.

LIGHTNING HAD STARTED A SMALL FIRE IN THE ROOF TIMBERS AND SOME SMOKE MADE IT INTO THE ATTIC OF THE HOME.

THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED WITH MINOR DAMAGE TO THE STRUCTURE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG