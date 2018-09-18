GRASSLEY SAYS KAVANAUGH ACCUSER HASN’T AGREED TO APPEAR AT SENATE HEARING

U.S. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says he is still waiting to hear back from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were in high school.

Grassley appeared on the “Hugh Hewitt Show” Tuesday and says Ford has not replied to his request that she appear at a hearing next Monday:

OC……..hearing or not. ;13

Grassley told Hewitt that Ford’s accusation is the reason the hearing is taking place and he would allow Ford to present her testimony first at the hearing.

OC……….wanted to testify. :19

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is suggesting that Ford has one shot to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

McConnell said Ford can testify in private if she prefers, but stressed that, “Monday is her opportunity.”

Republican senators say they expect the Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination next week.

Audio courtesy Hugh Hewitt Show