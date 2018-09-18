GRASSLEY TO CONVENE HEARING WITH KAVANAUGH ACCUSER

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of physically and sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school “deserves to be heard.”

Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committe, will convene a public hearing on the matter next Monday.

Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford both say they are willing to testify before Grassley’s committee.

Grassley says he’s conferring with colleagues and his staff is trying to connect with Ford’s attorney.

Two other Republicans on the panel said on Monday morning that Kavanaugh and Ford, who both attended parochial schools in the D.C. area as teenagers, should testify under oath to the committee.

Grassley had planned to bring Kavanaugh’s nomination up for a vote in the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but that vote is now delayed.