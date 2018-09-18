FORMER IOWA STATE GOLF CHAMPION MURDERED

A criminal complaint says a top amateur female golfer from Spain died after being repeatedly stabbed by a homeless man at a course near her Iowa State University campus in Ames.

22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Celia Barquin Arozamena, who attended Iowa State.

Barquin was found dead Monday morning in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

She had stab wounds to her upper torso, head and neck.

Court documents say Richards was living in a tent in a temporary camp near the golf course and had allegedly told an acquaintance about his “urge to rape and kill a woman.”

Officers say Richards had several scratches on his face and a deep laceration on his left hand.

Police recovered a knife in his possession.

Barquin won a Big 12 title this past season playing for Iowa State.

Updated 10:13am 9/18/18

