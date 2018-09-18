ONE KILLED IN HIGHWAY 75 CRASH

One person was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle accident north of Merrill on Highway 75 Monday night.

Iowa State Patrol trooper Chad Peters says at 8:50 p.m. a car with a family of four inside,crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pick up head-on.

OC….NORTHBOUND CAR :14

The southbound car included a male driver, a female passenger, a child and a baby.

The northbound pickup had a female driver.

The injured victims were initially transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, then transferred to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

OC….AT THIS TIME :14

None of the names of the victims have been released.

A detour was in place for nearly three hours as law enforcement officials investigated the crash scene.