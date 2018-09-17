SUSPECT SHOT BY SO. DAKOTA TROOPER DURING TRAFFIC STOP (UPDATE)

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that took place Sunday night that resulted in a suspect being shot and the officer being injured.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the incident started before 10pm when Vermillion Police responded to a call at a residence in that city.

A short vehicle pursuit resulted with Vermillion Police discontinuing the pursuit when speeds increased in a residential neighborhood.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop and the situation escalated resulting in the Trooper firing at the subject.

The suspect, 21-year-old Kuong Gatluak of Vermillion, was transported to a local hospital.

His condition has not been released.

A statement from the Highway Patrol says the trooper was treated and released from a local hospital.

The trooper’s name and the nature of the injury have not been released.

Authorities have not provided details on how the situation escalated resulting in the shooting.

Updated 3:53pm 9/17/18