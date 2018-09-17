SIOUX CITY MAN INJURED IN LE MARS ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

A Sioux City man sustained minor injuries following a one vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon on the south edge of Le Mars.

Le Mars Police say 18 year old Miguel Barajas was northbound on Highway 75 and started to exit near the Wells corporate office.

Police say Barajas wanted to take a different exit and pulled over to the left shoulder to check his GPS system where he began to lose control of his vehicle.

He swerved back onto the pavement and then off to the left shoulder again where the vehicle turned sideways and rolled, landing on its roof.

Barajas escaped his car with just minor cuts and abrasions.