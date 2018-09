SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PERSON WHOSE REMAINS WERE FOUND UNDER A WESLEY PARKWAY BRIDGE ON SEPTEMBER 7TH.

POLICE SAY THE BODY WAS IDENTIFIED AS 61-YEAR-OLD WADE NORRIS.

FOUL PLAY IS NOT A FACTOR IN NORRIS’S DEATH AND THE CAUSE OF DEATH WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE STATE PATHOLOGIST’S OFFICE.