PLYMOUTH COUNTY MAN INJURED IN HOG PIT ACCIDENT

A RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY MAN HAS BEEN TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER HE WAS OVERCOME BY GAS FUMES WHILE IN A HOG PIT.

RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE FARM LOCATED ABOUT SIX AND A HALF MILES SOUTHEAST OF LE MARS ON COUNTY ROAD C-44 JUST BEFORE 2:30PM.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS THE 71-YEAR-OLD MAN WAS APPARENTLY OVERCOME BY FUMES WHILE WORKING ON THE MANURE PIT:

SCHIPPER SAYS THE VICTIM WAS OVERCOME BY HYDROGEN SULFIDE FUMES AND WAS PULLED OUT BY EMERGENCY RESPONDERS:

THE VICTIM WAS CONSCIOUS WHEN HE WAS PULLED FROM THE PIT WITH ROPES AND WAS TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.

HIS NAME AND CONDITION HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.