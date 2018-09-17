GREAT WEATHER HELPS MAKE 2018 CLAY COUNTY FAIR A SUCCESS

Great weather helped make the just completed 101st Clay County Fair in Spencer a success this year.

Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons says that was a highlight of the nine-day run of the event that ended Sunday.

Many improvements were made to the Spencer fairgrounds after the 2017 centennial year and Parsons says fair goers are happy with the changes.

An estimated attendance figure for the 2018 fair hasn’t been released.

More than 335,000 people attended the Clay County Fair in 2017.

The 2019 fair is scheduled for September 7-15.

Radio Iowa