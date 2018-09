CONVOY OF HOPE HELPS HUNDREDS OF SIOUXLANDERS

SATURDAY’S CONVOY OF HOPE AT COOK PARK PROVIDED ASSISTANCE FOR HUNDREDS OF SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS.

SIOUX CITY MAYOR BOB SCOTT READ OFF THE NUMBERS AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING:

SCOTT AND COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE VOLUNTEERED AT THE EVENT.

MOORE AND HIS WIFE GAVE AWAY 2118 PAIRS OF SHOES TO THOSE IN NEED.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE