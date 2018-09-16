WEST NILE CASES INCREASE IN IOWA & NEBRASKA

Iowa is experiencing its worst West Nile virus outbreak in 15 years, and cases in Nebraska are also on the rise.

Iowa Deputy Epidemiologist Ann Garvey says 73 cases of the mosquito-borne virus have either been confirmed or are under investigation.

West Nile activity in Iowa peaked in 2003, when six people died and nearly 150 were sickened.

The three deaths in Iowa this year are the most from West Nile since 2003 and Garvey is calling on Iowans not to let their guard down.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says 79 West Nile cases have been reported in the state and 42 of those were the more serious version of the virus.

Last year, there were 68 cases of West Nile in the Cornhusker state.

Garvey says confirmed cases of West Nile are likely to increase in the coming weeks and the pests won’t stop biting until the first hard frost.

Most people who test positive will either have no symptoms but some cases can be severe.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story