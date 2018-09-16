ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR SUSPECT IN TIBBETTS MURDER CASE

The suspect charged with killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts is set to be arraigned this week.

24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera will be arraigned Wednesday in Poweshiek County District Court in Montezuma.

Rivera was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last month in the stabbing death of the 20-year-old Tibbetts, who vanished while out for a run in the east-central Iowa town of Brooklyn on July 18th.

Tibbetts body was found in an area cornfield that Police say Rivera led them to on August 21st after he was detained.

Rivera remains jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond.