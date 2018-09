SEVEN HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT (UPDATE)

SEVEN PEOPLE WERE INJURED FOLLOWING A HEAD-ON COLLISION THURSDAY NIGHT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED NORTH OF WESTFIELD AROUND 6:30PM NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 12 AND 200TH STREET.

AUTHORITIES SAY A NORTHBOUND JEEP ON HIGHWAY 12 CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND COLLIDED WITH A SOUTHBOUND PASSENGER BUS CARRYING MEMBERS OF THE MOUNT MARTY COLLEGE GOLF TEAM.

THE DRIVER OF THE JEEP, 18-YEAR-OLD SCHON MACK OF AKRON, WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES..

SIX OCCUPANTS ON THE BUS WERE TAKEN TO HAWARDEN HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

INVESTIGATORS SAY MACK ATTEMPTED TO PASS ANOTHER NORTHBOUND VEHICLE AND HIT THE ONCOMING BUS HEAD ON IN THE SOUTH LANE.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

updated 1:15pm 9/14/18