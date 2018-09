PROSECUTORS WITHDRAW TRIAL DELAY MOTION IN WIESELER MURDER CASE

OFFICIALS WITH THE IOWA BUREAU OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAVE DETERMINED THAT A FIREARM RECOVERED IN CORALVILLE WAS NOT THE GUN THAT WAS USED TO KILL FORMER SIOUX CITYAN JONATHAN WIESELER AT HIS IOWA CITY BAIL BOND OFFICE.

CONSTRUCTION WORKERS FOUND THE WEAPON SEPTEMBER 7TH AND THE JOHNSON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SOUGHT A CONTINUANCE OF THE TRIAL TO ALLOW FOR TESTING OF THE .25 CALIBER GERMAN PISTOL.

THE SUSPECT IN WIESELER’S DEATH, 42-YEAR-OLD CURTIS CORTEZ JONES, IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND IS TO GO TO TRIAL SEPTEMBER 28TH IN DES MOINES ON A CHANGE OF VENUE,

THE DCI LAB IN ANKENY COMPLETED THE ANALYSIS QUICKER THAN EXPECTED THIS WEEK AND HAS ELIMINATED THE GUN AS THE MURDER WEAPON.

THE STATE HAS NOW WITHDRAWN ITS REQUEST FOR A CONTINUANCE OF THE TRIAL.

WIESELER WAS A 2001 GRADUATE OF SIOUX CITY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL AND SERVED AS THE SEGMENT PRODUCER OF “HAVING READ THAT WITH BRIAN VAKULSKAS” ON KSCJ.