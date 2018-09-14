NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD HEADS TO HURRICANE FLOOD ZONE

Governor Pete Ricketts is mobilizing the Nebraska Army National Guard to help with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The governor’s office announced Thursday that two Guard helicopters and 13 soldiers assigned to a Lincoln-based aviation unit will travel to North Carolina.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency received a request for helicopters and crews for air search and rescue in Raleigh.

The Guard deployed to Tennessee on Thursday for pre-staging until the hurricane made landfall.

Guard soldiers will move into North Carolina to help with any needed relief operations.

The hurricane is expected to inundate North Carolina and South Carolina with torrential rain through Monday.

Photo by CBS News