MORNING WATER MAIN BREAK CLOSES CANCER CENTER & OTHER FACILITIES

WATER HAS BEEN RESTORED TO THE AREA AROUND THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE DOWNTOWN AFTER A MORNING WATER MAIN BREAK DISRUPTED SERVICE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS.

MARY STOCK OF THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE SAYS THE BUILDING HAD NO WATER OR AIR CONDITIONING DUE TO A MAIN BREAK OUTSIDE ON 3RD STREET:

THE BUILDING’S AIR CONDITIONING WAS OUT BECAUSE THE COOLING TOWER IT RUNS THROUGH HAD NO WATER.

THE PUBLIC MUSEUM ACROSS THE STREET DID HAVE WATER AND ALLOWED HO-CHUNK EMPLOYEES TO USE THEIR FACILITIES.

WHILE THAT BUILDING STAYED OPEN, THE NYLEN CANCER CENTER AND SIOUX CITY ART CENTER BOTH CLOSED.

WATER SERVICE WAS RESTORED AROUND NOON AND THE ART CENTER RE-OPENED SHORTLY AFTER THAT.