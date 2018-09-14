HIGHWAY 20 PROJECT NEARS COMPLETION

The U.S. Highway 20 construction project will be one step closer to completion on Monday.

The new eastbound lanes from east of Moville to Minnesota Avenue west of Correctionville will be opened.

A lane closure will be utilized in the westbound lanes to restore the pavement markings.

As KSCJ first reported last month, a celebration for the official dedication of the completion of the four-laning project will take place October 19th in Holstein.

That’s Dakin Schultz of the Iowa D-O-T.

The Highway 20 Association will conduct its final meeting in Holstein on September 21st.

More information on the celebration will be released in the coming weeks.