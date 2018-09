CONVOY OF HOPE SET FOR COOK PARK

The “Convoy of Hope” returns to Sioux City on Saturday to partner with local businesses, churches, agencies and non-profits to spread kindness to local residents.

This year’s event takes place at Cook Park beginning at 10am.

Convoy of Hope volunteers will provide free groceries, health services, haircuts, family portraits, job services, veteran services, a kids zone, a hot meal and more.

Identification is not required to attend and everyone is welcome.