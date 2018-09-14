BODY OF MISSING NORTH SIOUX MAN FOUND IN WAYNE COUNTY

A missing North Sioux City man has been found dead near Wayne, Nebraska.

The Wayne County Sheriff says the body of 22-year-old Parker Mitchell was found Thursday evening in his overturned vehicle 3 1/2 miles east of Wayne on Highway 35.

The Sheriff’s office says Mitchell’s vehicle apparently left the roadway, entered the ditch, and overturned in a corn field.

Mitchell, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

He had been reported missing from his home earlier this week.

The accident remains under investigation.