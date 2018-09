SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE OF A VAN ROLLOVER ON BUCKWALTER DRIVE JUST AFTER 3PM THURSDAY.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL ON A CURVE ON THE GRAVEL ROAD AND WENT OFF THE SIDE.

EXCESSIVE SPEED LIKELY CONTRIBUTED TO THE CRASH.

POLICE SAY THREE JUVENILES SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES AND WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG

Updated 6:15pm 9/13/18