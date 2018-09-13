TRIAL OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT ARSON SUSPECT MAY BE DELAYED

The Woodbury County Attorney’s office has filed a motion to have a psychological examination take place of the suspect accused of setting a fatal Sioux City fire.

The defendant, 51-year-old Robert Mahoney, has pleaded not guilty to charges of arson and involuntary manslaughter in the February 4th fire at the Central Apartments that eventually claimed the life of 51-year-old Wanda Blake.

Blake died from her injuries on February 27th.

Mahoney’s attorney has filed notice that she may use a defense of diminished capacity.

The prosecutor’s motion says Mahoney has been examined by a mental health expert on behalf of the defense and says that state law therefore entitles the prosecution to have Mahoney examined by a state expert.

Mahoney’s trial is scheduled to begin next Tuesday in Sioux City.