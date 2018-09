SIOUX CITY ISSUES FINES AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY (UPDATE)

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAS ISSUED AN ORDER AND FINE AGAINST SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S BIG OX ENERGY.

SIOUX CITY CLAIMS THAT BIG OX HAS VIOLATED THE CITY’S INDUSTRIAL PRE-TREATMENT PROGRAM ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS DATING BACK TO JUNE 29TH.

THOSE VIOLATIONS INCLUDE SENDING MORE THAN THE MAXIMUM ALLOWED AMOUNT OF DAILY POLLUTANT LOADINGS INTO THE CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEM AND FAILING TO ABIDE BY DAILY REPORTING REQUIREMENTS ON FOUR OCCASIONS.

THE CITY SAYS BIG OX ALSO FAILED TO NOTIFY THEM OF A NON-ROUTINE DISCHARGE ON SEPTEMBER 3RD AND EXCEEDING THEIR MAXIMUM DISCHARGE ALLOWANCE BY OVER 12,000 POUNDS OF WASTE ON THAT DATE.

SIOUX CITY HAS ISSUED $3500 IN FINES AGAINST BIG OX AND HAS GIVEN THE COMPANY TEN DAYS TO RESPOND TO THE SEPTEMBER 11TH ISSUED CITATION.

KEVIN BRADLEY OF BIG OX SAYS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO INVEST IN UPGRADING ITS WASTEWATER TREATMENT CAPABILITIES AND IS OPERATING IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH ITS PERMIT FROM SIOUX CITY.

Updated 6:15pm 9/13/18