NEW SENSORS INSTANTLY DETECT IOWA POWER OUTAGES

MidAmerican Energy will get instant reports of power outages from new electronic sensors being attached to Iowa power lines:

That’s company spokesman Geoff Greenwood who says it can take hours for utility workers to inspect lines and find the source of an outage.

The sensors transmit information about power outages to a control center located in Des Moines that monitors all of MidAmerican’s Iowa power grid:

The sensors, called “remote fault indicators,” are able to identify faults in the flow of electricity.

They have already been installed in rural areas plus Sioux City and in Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Iowa City, the Quad Cities and Waterloo.

The devices can be attached to lines that are above or below ground.

MidAmerican provides electric service to 770-thousand customers in the tri-state area and Illinois.

