LE MARS SCHOOLS CONCERNED ABOUT DRIVERS PASSING STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES

It is not legal to pass a stopped school bus in Iowa that has the Stop sign extended to let children on or off.

Some drivers continue to ignore that law and that’s led the Le Mars School District to consider installing cameras on their buses to identify violators.

Le Mars School superintendent Dr. Steven Webner says cameras are being requested due to the high number of vehicles reported to have passed a school bus while the bus had its lights flashing and stop sign extended:

School has been in session for only three weeks, but Webner says there have already been a high number of violators passing stopped school buses:

The recently passed “Kaden’s Law” increased the penalties for passing a stopped school bus.

Kaden’s Law was created because of a young girl who died after being hit by a motorist when they passed a stopped school bus.

Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says the fine is expensive:

Vande Vegte says he favors having cameras equipped on school buses, and he encourages school officials to adopt the provision.