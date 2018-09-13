HUBBELL HEARS MEDICAID COMPLAINTS FROM LOCAL AGENCIES

Fred Hubbell, the Democratic candidate for Governor of Iowa, was in Sioux City Thursday conducting a Medicaid roundtable with area agencies who provide services to patients with disabilities.

Hubbell heard from agency heads like Gary Turbes of Mid Step Services and Jennifer McCabe of Opportunities Unlimited, which hosted the roundtable:

One major issue was said to be timeliness of reimbursements to those agencies for the care they provide:

Hubbell says as a result of the Branstad-Reynolds Medicaid privatization, over 40,000 Iowans have had their services denied or reduced, and disabled Iowans are being denied medical devices they need.