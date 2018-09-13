SOME FRONTIER CUSTOMERS WILL NOT HAVE 9-1-1 SERVICE OVERNIGHT

Some northwest Iowa communities that receive their phone service from Frontier Communications will be without 9-1-1 service overnight.

Residents in Kingsley, Pierson, and Washta will be affected between 11pm tonight (Thursday) and 5am Friday.

Frontier will be doing a fiber cutover which will limit outgoing calls for Frontier customers, including long distance and emergency 911 calls.

In case of an emergency during this time frame, please use a cell phone to call 911.

If you do not have a cell phone , please contact a neighbor who does.

During the outage any non-local and 911 calls will ring busy from a landline utilizing Frontier services.