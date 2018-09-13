CLEMENTS SHARES STORIES & TALENTS WITH HEELAN STUDENTS

The director of several of Disney Studio’s recent animated movies returned to his home town and former high school Thursday.

Ron Clements grew up in Sioux City and attended Bishop Heelan High School where he graduated in 1971.

Clements toured the school and spoke to students in classes and at an all school assembly.

He drew a couple of sketches of cartoon characters from his movies for two pre-school classes.

Clements began working at KCAU-TV as a graphic artist when he was 15 years old.

He borrowed a camera and some film from station photographer George Lindblade to work on a special project, which became his first animated film:

His love of Sherlock Holmes and drawing eventually led from that short film in Sioux City to Hollywood where he made a feature film “The Great Mouse Detective”;

He has worked for Walt Disney Studios for 45 years now.

With his teammate John Musker, Clements co-directed “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Moana,”and “The Princess and the Frog — all films nominated for Academy Awards.

Clements is in town attending the Sioux City International Film Festival through the weekend.

He will present “45 years at Disney” at the Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Stoney Creek Inn and Saturday at the Orpheum at 1 p.m. following the showing of his film “Moana.”