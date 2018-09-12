SOUTH DAKOTA TO START COLLECTING INTERNET SALES TAX

South Dakota lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in a special session to support Governor Dennis Daugaard’s measure to allow the state to start collecting sales taxes from many out-of-state internet retailers this fall.

Daugaard’s proposal came after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota’s favor opened the door for consumers to see sales tax on most online purchases from out-of-state companies.

Daugaard’s legislation would allow collections to start November 1st from all internet retailers except the three that filed the litigation:

A second bill requires marketplaces that handle payments such as eBay to collect sales taxes for sellers on their platforms.

Daugaard told the state lawmakers that it’s unknown just how much money will be collected from the tax:

Daugaard signed the bills shortly after lawmakers approved them.