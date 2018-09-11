STILL TIME TO FILL OUT CONE PARK SURVEYS

There’s still a few days left to fill out a city survey on what you would like to see at Cone Park during the summer months.

Eric Griffith of the Sioux City Parks department says the city has received several hundred responses on its website, plus other types of input:

OC…which is great. ;11

Possible ideas include a Slip and Slide on the tubing hill, a zip line, a ropes course and an archery range at Cone Park.

Griffith says there’s also a short survey to name a popular winter activity on the City Parks and Recreation Facebook page:

OC………..top two names for it. :12

The online survey will remain open until September 14th.