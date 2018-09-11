REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS OF 9-11

Sioux City Police and Fire Rescue personnel and members of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department conducted a memorial ceremony Tuesday to remember the victims of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks.

City Police Chief Rex Mueller helped organize the event held at the Public Safety Memorial located outside of City Hall:

City Fire Chief Tom Everett also spoke, and says first responders that day are still suffering health issues 17 years after the attacks:

A bell was rung nine times to conclude the remembrance:

Tuesday evening, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at Freedom Park in South Sioux City at 7pm.

As part of that service, a dignified Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held.

Photo by George Lindblade