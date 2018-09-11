FIRE INJURES ONE AT SPIRIT LAKE MOTORCYCLE PLANT

Updated 2:10 pm 9/11/18

An explosion and fire at the Polaris Industries motorcycle plant in Spirit Lake Monday night sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Spirit Lake firefighters responded to the fire around 9:30pm and found a fire in the plant’s paint room area.

Fire Chief Pat Daly says a blast in the paint room caused the fire and the damage was contained there.

Employees had exited the facility as firefighters arrived and the injured person was taken to the hospital.

No details regarding the victim have been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Polaris employs about 500 people at the plant, producing motorcycles under the Indian Motorcycles brand.