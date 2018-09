AUTHORITIES MAY HAVE FOUND GUN USED IN MURDER OF FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN

AUTHORITIES MAY HAVE FOUND GUN USED IN MURDER OF FORMER SIOUX CITY...

AUTHORITIES IN IOWA CITY BELIEVE THEY MAY HAVE RECOVERED THE GUN USED TO KILL FORMER SIOUX CITY RESIDENT JONATHAN WIESELER AT THE LEDERMAN BAIL BONDS OFFICE THERE IN APRIL 2017.

THE SUSPECT IN THE DEATH, 42-YEAR-OLD CURTIS CORTEZ JONES, IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

IN A MOTION TO CONTINUE FILED ON MONDAY, THE JOHNSON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SAID A CONSTRUCTION WORKER IN NEARBY CORALVILLE LOCATED A .25 CALIBER SEMIAUTOMATIC GERMAN PISTOL LAST FRIDAY.

AN ANALYSIS OF RIFLING CHARACTERISTICS OF THE BULLETS RECOVERED FROM THE CRIME SCENE BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION SHOWS THE PISTOL COULD HAVE BEEN THE GUN THAT KILLED WIESELER.

FIVE BULLETS AND CASINGS WERE RECOVERED IN THE CRIME INVESTIGATION.

THE RECENTLY DISCOVERED WEAPON HAS A CAPACITY OF SEVEN ROUNDS AND STILL CONTAINED TWO LIVE BULLETS.

THE TRIAL IS CURRENTLY SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH IN DES MOINES ON A CHANGE OF VENUE.

THE STATE HAS REQUESTED A CONTINUANCE OF THE TRIAL TO ALLOW FOR TESTING OF THE RECOVERED PISTOL.

A HEARING ON THE STATE’S MOTION IS SET FOR NEXT MONDAY.

WIESELER WAS A 2001 GRADUATE OF NORTH HIGH SCHOOL AND SERVED AS THE SEGMENT PRODUCER OF “HAVING READ THAT WITH BRIAN VAKULSKAS” ON KSCJ.

Wieseler pictured in yellow shirt in photo