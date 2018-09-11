ANOTHER PHONE SCAM SURFACES IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents about a phone scam that is circulating the area.

Authorities say the caller claims to be a Woodbury County Deputy Sheriff and tells the recipient of the call that he or she has an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear for jury duty.

The scammer says the person will be subject to arrest if they do not pay a fine.

The Sheriff’s office says this is a scam and the call recipient should hang up the call and not give out any financial or personal information.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office does not conduct business in this manner.