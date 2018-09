ALCOHOL MAY HAVE BEEN FACTOR IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

TWO PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A MOTORCYCLE CRASH MONDAY NIGHT IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

LT. TODD TROBAUGH OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF OLD HIGHWAY 141 AND 260TH AROUND 8 P.M:

OC…….MAJOR INJURIES. :17

THE FEMALE PASSENGER WAS LIFE-FLIGHTED TO SIOUX CITY BY MERCY AIR CARE AND THE MALE DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED BY AMBULANCE.

LT. TROBAUGH SAYS ALCOHOL MAY HAVE BEEN A FACTOR IN THE CRASH:

OC…….ALCOHOL ON BOARD. ;11

THE NAMES OF THE DRIVER AND HIS PASSENGER HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.