SGT. BLUFF SCHOOL DISTRICT LOOKS FOR SOLUTIONS TO AGING BUILDINGS

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District is facing an issue many cities have….aging buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine says the district is asking the community to determine the best way to handle the challenge and has formed the Warrior Faces committee to work towards solutions.

He says a series of guided tours and public open houses begin Tuesday

Similar tours will take place this Friday the 14th.

On Thursday from 5pm until 8pm and Saturday from 9am until noon, residents may take self-guided tours of the buildings.

He says classroom capacity from expanding enrollment is just one of the challenges facing Sgt. Bluff’s schools:

Earleywine says citizens input received by the district will lead to a school bond proposal to be put a public vote on December 11th:

The Warrior Faces group will present the recommendations to the Sgt. Bluff School Board in early October.