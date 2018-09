POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS WHO ROBBED WALGREENS ON HAMILTON BLVD

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR FOUR SUSPECTS WHO ROBBED THE WALGREENS AT 1900 HAMILTON BOULEVARD EARLY THIS (MONDAY) MORNING.

INVESTIGATORS SAY FOUR BLACK MALES ENTERED THE BUSINESS AROUND 3:45AM, TOOK PHYSICAL CONTROL OF THE EMPLOYEES AND DEMANDED CASH.

THE SUSPECTS FLED WITH CASH AND ITEMS FROM THE STORE.

NO WEAPONS WERE DISPLAYED DURING THE ROBBERY.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE SUSPECTS SHOULD CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.