NEBRASKA HOSTS MIDWEST JAPAN TRADE CONFERENCE

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is hosting U.S. and Japanese business and government leaders at the 50th Annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference in Omaha.

Around 400 U.S. and Japanese business executives are attending along with several Midwestern governors including Kim Reynolds of Iowa.

Ricketts highlighted Nebraska’s economic accomplishments in his opening remarks Monday:

Trade and tariffs were expected to be part of the discussions.

Governor Ricketts says he hopes to expand trade between Japan and Nebraska:

The conference concludes Tuesday.

