HORSE RACING TO RETURN TO ATOKAD PARK SATURDAY

Horse racing will return to Atokad Park this Saturday afternoon.

For the third consecutive year, Ho-Chunk, Inc. will host live horse racing at the South Sioux City racetrack on September 15th.

The event will also feature family-friendly entertainment including pony rides, face painting, and a bounce house.

There will also be a tailgate party with college football available on several TVs as well as the return of the “Crazy Hat Competition”for the most creative race-day hat.

Gates open at 1pm with post time for the live horse race at 3 p.m.

Guests will be able to bet on horses while enjoying food and beverages from local vendors.